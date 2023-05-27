Play Button
Man charged in relation to Wexford stabbing

Photo: Enniscorthy Garda Station Wexford
Jayde Maher
The man in his 20s arrested following the stabbing of a man in Enniscorthy has been charged.

A man in his 40s died after the assault which took place in the Co. Wexford town on Thursday evening.

The man in his 20s is due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court at 3:30 this afternoon.

At approximately 8 pm on Thursday, Gardaí received reports of an unresponsive male with serious injuries at a residence at Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination took place at Waterford Regional Hospital yesterday.
It’s believed the two men were related.
