Man continues to be questioned by Wexford Gardaí after woman dies onboard ferry

M5WJ0H Skyline of Rosslare harbour in Southern Ireland
Andrew Lowth
Andrew Lowth
Gardai in Wexford are continuing to question a man in relation to the discovery of a woman’s body on board a ship at Rosslare Europort.

The ship’s captain made the emergency call at around 5 o'clock yesterday evening, 30 minutes before it was due to dock at Rosslare from Fishguard in Wales.

Emergency services were waiting when the Stena Nordica docked and promptly boarded the ship.

The body of the woman was discovered in a bathroom, and that scene has been sealed off ahead of a forensic examination.

It’s understood a violent row broke out among a small group known to each other after the body was found – leading to the emergency call from the captain.

Gardai are investigating all of the circumstances, with a post-mortem due to be held today and that will determine the course of the investigation.

This morning’s 8:15 am sailing to Fishguard has been cancelled as investigations continue on the ship.

Reporting by Andrew Lowth

