Man dies following building site accident in County Wexford

A man has died in a building site accident in Co. Wexford following an incident with a piece of heavy machinery.

The incident occurred in Gorey this morning, Wednesday, May 10th.

Gardaí have confirmed that the male was aged in his late 30s.

Emergency services pronounced the man dead on arrival.

The scene is currently preserved and both the HSA and local Coroner have been notified.

The body of the man has since be taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

