Play Button
Play Button
Wexford News

Man dies following building site accident in County Wexford

Man dies following building site accident in County Wexford
Paramedics and ambulances at the Mater Hospital in Dublin
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has died in a building site accident in Co. Wexford following an incident with a piece of heavy machinery.

The incident occurred in Gorey this morning, Wednesday, May 10th.

Gardaí have confirmed that the male was aged in his late 30s.

Emergency services pronounced the man dead on arrival.

Advertisement

The scene is currently preserved and both the HSA and local Coroner have been notified.

The body of the man has since be taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

We'll have more to follow...

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Woman jailed for robbing €48,000 from popular Waterford restaurant

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Six people stung to death by killer hybrid bees after bus crashes into hive

 By Jayde Maher
Tipperary News 3

Tipperary mum with incurable brain cancer 'wracked with guilt' over children's future

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement