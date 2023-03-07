Man in Wexford fails drug test after crashing into Garda

A man in Wexford was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after he crashed into the back of a Garda patrol vehicle.

The incident occurred near the village of Castlebridge.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told Wexford People that the Garda was “lucky to escape without serious injury."

The man had been driving a Citreon Picasso when he rear-ended the Ford Ranger.

According to the spokesperson, “if it had’ve been a normal patrol car, the Garda could have been seriously injured.”

The Ford Ranger had a tow-bar on it, which helped with the impact of the crash.

A road-side drug test was carried out afterwards, but the driver failed.

He was arrested and brought to Wexford Garda Station where he provided a blood sample before being released.

The medical bureau of road safety have the sample and will carry out a full analysis of it.

It is expected that the man will face numerous charges once the results of the sample are revealed.

The Garda whose vehicle was crashed into was not injured, and he has since returned to work.

Wexford Gardaí took the opportunity to remind people to never drive while under the influence of drugs.