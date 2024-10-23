Man who suffered suspected stroke in Wexford told ambulance would have to come from Waterford

A man who suffered a suspected stroke in Wexford over the weekend was told the closest ambulance was in Waterford.

The issue was raised by Wexford TD Brendan Howlin in today's Dail session.

The man was attending the Wexford Opera Festival when he fell ill.

An off duty medical professional recognised the man's symptoms and believed he was having a stroke.

However, Deputy Howlin claimed the closest ambulance to bring the man to Wexford General Hospital would have to come from Waterford.

The event was highlighted during Wednesday's Dail session, where several TD's highlighted the shortfallings in the country's health service.

Other South East representatives referenced understaffing in the HSE, and the long waiting lists facing the public, including Waterford's David Cullinane, and Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath.

