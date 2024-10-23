Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Man who suffered suspected stroke in Wexford told ambulance would have to come from Waterford

Man who suffered suspected stroke in Wexford told ambulance would have to come from Waterford
Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man who suffered a suspected stroke in Wexford over the weekend was told the closest ambulance was in Waterford.

The issue was raised by Wexford TD Brendan Howlin in today's Dail session.

The man was attending the Wexford Opera Festival when he fell ill.

An off duty medical professional recognised the man's symptoms and believed he was having a stroke.

Advertisement

However, Deputy Howlin claimed the closest ambulance to bring the man to Wexford General Hospital would have to come from Waterford.

The event was highlighted during Wednesday's Dail session, where several TD's highlighted the shortfallings in the country's health service.

Other South East representatives referenced understaffing in the HSE, and the long waiting lists facing the public, including Waterford's David Cullinane, and Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

League of Ireland and Premier Sports announce new partnership

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

9-month-old baby boy missing from his home

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Gardaí issue fresh appeal after young male cyclist struck by vehicle in Wexford

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement