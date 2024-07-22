Play Button
Man's body discovered at home in Wexford

Garda no entry line, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Investigations are underway after a man's body was discovered at a property in North Wexford.

The body of the man in his 40s was found at a home in the Clonattin area of Gorey, shortly before midday on Sunday.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The results of this post-mortem exam will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene remains preserved for technical examination this morning.

