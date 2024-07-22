Man's body discovered at home in Wexford

Investigations are underway after a man's body was discovered at a property in North Wexford.

The body of the man in his 40s was found at a home in the Clonattin area of Gorey, shortly before midday on Sunday.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The results of this post-mortem exam will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Advertisement

The scene remains preserved for technical examination this morning.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.