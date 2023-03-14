More services to resume at Wexford Hospital this week

It's hoped that by the weekend, Wexford General Hospital will have a minor injuries clinic.

That's according to local councillor, Ger Carthy, who provided an update on the situation to Beat News.

"There's work going on at the moment, there are project teams in, and the rebuild and refit out of Wexford General Hospital is well underway," Cllr Carthy said.

He added that in the next few days, an acute medical assessment clinic will be set up.

It's likely that it will be based in the Emergency Department for the time being.

To avail of the clinic services and book an appointment, you must have a doctor's note.

By the end of the week, it's hoped that a minor injuries clinic will be set up.

This would be suitable for people presenting with acute illnesses and injuries.

At the moment, all ambulances are still being diverted to University Hospital Waterford, St Luke's in Kilkenny, and St Vincent's in Dublin.

This is not to change any time soon, even when the minor injuries clinic and acute medical assessment clinics are open.

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has said that it is likely to be weeks, if not months, before all services resume.

He visited the hospital earlier this month to see the extent of the damage from the fire. He then described it as "extensive."

Maternity services have already resumed at the hospital, as have outpatient services.