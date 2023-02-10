Most common locations to pick up a parking fine in Wexford revealed

Figures obtained from Wexford County Council through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request have revealed that High Street Car Park is Wexford's most common spot to pick up a parking ticket.

483 parking tickets were issued at the location between January 1st 2022 and December 31st 2022.

In total, 5,291 parking tickets were issued across 87 locations in the town throughout that year.

Following High Street Car Park is Custom House Quay with 459 parking fines issued, and Cresent Quay Car Park with 456 tickets handed out.

Just a single fine was issued across 2022 at Wolf Tone Villas, Mary Street and Whiterock View.

Parking fines in Wexford Town can be handed out for failing to display a valid ticket, obstructing traffic flow, parking on double yellow lines, parking in a loading bay, parking in a disabled bay without a valid parking permit, parking in electric charging spaces, bus lanes cycle lanes, pedestrian areas and bus stops, among others.

The most common parking offence in Wexford town in 2022 was not displaying a valid parking ticket (1,218), followed by parking in a loading bay (904). Rather embarrassingly 75 people were fined in 2022 for displaying their parking disc "upside down."