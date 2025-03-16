Play Button
Motorcyclist (50s) dies following crash in Wexford

A Garda 'Road Closed' sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Co. Wexford yesterday evening.

A motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle collision at Poulpeasty near Taghmon just before 7pm

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The road remains closed this morning while Gardaí carry out a forensic investigation of the crash site.

Local diversions are in place.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 7pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station or any Garda Station.

