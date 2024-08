A section of the N25 in Wexford has been closed this morning following a serious crash.

The two-car collision happened at Larkin's Cross, Barntown at around 6.30 am.

Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes, as emergency services deal with the incident.

Gardaí say the road is expected to remain closed for several hours and diversions are in place.

