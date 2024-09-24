New fishing inspired murals bring colour to Duncannon

The heritage and culture of fishing in the village of Duncannon is being celebrated through a number of new murals.

They are located on buildings on the quay front, and celebrate the long heritage of sea fishing in the area.

Wexford's James Kirwan was the lead artist on the project and outlines where the ideas for the images came about.

"They wanted to represented fishing there in the harbour and the village itself

I was given a few images to work from and did a bit of visual research myself and the result is my own twist on it, he said.

The project was spearheaded by the Duncannon Village renewal group and locals and was funded by Wexford County Council.

