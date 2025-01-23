Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

New Ross Bypass Bridge to close amidst Status Red Weather Warning

New Ross Bypass Bridge to close amidst Status Red Weather Warning
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge is to close tonight amidst the Status Red Weather Warning.

The bridge will close from 11 pm tonight, Thursday until approximately midday tomorrow, Friday.

Updates on the bridge closure can be found here.

Met Éireann is warning of severe winds in excess of 130km/h from 2 am Friday.

Advertisement

They're also warning of extremely dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage and widespread power outages.

A number of shops will close during tomorrow's red warning, including Aldi stores nationwide.

The Status Red wind warning expires at 10 am tomorrow morning, while a Status Orange warning continues until 4 pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Road closed following Kilkenny collision

 By Rachael Dunphy
Wexford News 2

Ireland's first 24-hr Vending Store opens in New Ross

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Status Red wind warning issued for entire country

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement