New Ross Bypass Bridge to close amidst Status Red Weather Warning

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge is to close tonight amidst the Status Red Weather Warning.

The bridge will close from 11 pm tonight, Thursday until approximately midday tomorrow, Friday.

Met Éireann is warning of severe winds in excess of 130km/h from 2 am Friday.

They're also warning of extremely dangerous travelling conditions, structural damage and widespread power outages.

A number of shops will close during tomorrow's red warning, including Aldi stores nationwide.

The Status Red wind warning expires at 10 am tomorrow morning, while a Status Orange warning continues until 4 pm.

