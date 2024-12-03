New Ross school implements 'Critical Plan' to support friends of 8-year-old who died

A school in New Ross in South Wexford has implemented a 'Critical Incident Management Plan' to offer support following the violent death of one of its students.

The 8-year-old girl died yesterday (Monday), after suffering stab wounds in an assault at her home in the town on Sunday night.

Her parents are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

New Ross Educate Together National School says it's a terrible tragedy for the family, the school and the community.

It's deeply saddened by the little girl's death and its sympathy and thoughts are with her family and friends.

The school has implemented a Critical Incident Management Plan.

The National Educational Psychological Service is supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist students to deal with the situation, and the school is sharing information with parents about all available supports.

Reporting by Teena Gates

