Newborn puppies found abandoned in Wexford

Five newborn puppies have been found abandoned in County Wexford.

The pups, who are believed to be just a few days old, were discovered in the car park in Fourth Mountain.

Wexford SPCA shared the discovery on social media, saying the dogs' eyes were 'still closed'.

They said the pups' mother was nowhere to be found, and 'is just llike any other mother going out of her mind looking for her puppies'.

A call for foster carers for the pups was answered, where the animals are now safe.

