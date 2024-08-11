Play Button
Over €23 million worth of drugs seized at Rosslare Europort

Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
There have been two separate drug busts at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

Around €16 million worth of suspected cannabis has been seized following the search of an unaccompanied freight unit yesterday (Saturday).

Revenue Officers seized 783 kilograms of herbal cannabis and 70 Kilograms of cannabis resin with the help of sniffer dog Jasper.

The unaccompanied freight unit disembarked a ferry from Bilbao in Spain.

No arrests have yet been made.

It comes just two days after a joint operation between Revenue's Customs Service and The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau discovered Cocaine with an estimated value of €7.2 million at the port.

Two men in their 40s and 50s were arrested in connection with the discovery on Thursday and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

