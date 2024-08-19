Play Button
Revenue seize €80,000 worth of prosecco and beer at Rosslare Europort

Dayna Kearney
Revenue seized alcohol worth €80,000 at Rosslare Europort in Wexford over the weekend.

On Saturday, as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized almost 19,800 litres of alcohol, with an estimated value of €80,400, at Rosslare Europort.

The illicit alcohol comprised approximately 19,600 litres of beer and 180 litres of prosecco, representing a loss to the Exchequer of almost €38,000.

The consignment was seized when Revenue officers stopped and searched an accompanying trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The driver who had accompanied the load was questioned about the seizure, and the trailer carrying the alcohol products was also seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, beat102103.com.

