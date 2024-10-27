RNLI search operation underway in Wexford

A search operation continues following reports of a person spotted in the water, near Wexford Quay overnight.

The RNLI and local Coast Guard units are conducting searches assisted by Coast Guard helicopter teams.

The Waterford-based Rescue 117 chopper was stood down early this morning, and the search resumed with Dublin-based Rescue Chopper 116.

At approximately 2:05am, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident in Wexford town where a member of the public was reported to have entered the water.

Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard units, Wexford RNLI inshore lifeboat, and Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter R117 were tasked to the scene, with the assistance of the Gardaí who were also present on the scene.

Following an extensive search of the area, at approximately 5 am the search was suspended until 07:30 am to allow local conditions to improve for search operations.

The search has now resumed with Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard units, Wexford RNLI, and Dublin-based Coast Guard helicopter R116 on the scene.

