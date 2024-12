A section of the N25 near New Ross in county Wexford remains closed this morning following a collision.

It happened on a section of the road, close to the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge last night.

Gardaí say motorists should avoid the New Ross bypass from the Waterford/Glenmore direction towards Wexford.

Diversions are in place into New Ross and onto bypass from Camblin entrance.

Updates to follow.

