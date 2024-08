Trains are not running between Wexford and Rosslare this morning due to an incident close to the line overnight.

Irish Rail says it was asked to cancel the 05:35am service between Rosslare and Dublin as Gardaí are investigating an issue between Wexford town and Rosslare.

It says the line remains closed at the minute and bus services between the towns will be provided until the issue is resolved.

