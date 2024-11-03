Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Search for missing Brandon Roche continues in Wexford Harbour

Search for missing Brandon Roche continues in Wexford Harbour
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Searches are continuing in Wexford Harbour for Brandon Roche, who was reported missing one week ago today.

The 19-year-old is believed to have entered the water at around 2:05 am last Sunday.

Teams from the Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard Units along with Wexford RNLI continue day seven of its search.

The Garda Water Unit and Slaney Search and Rescue are also assisting as well as a huge team of volunteers and Brandon's family.

Advertisement

Brandon's family is desperately hoping to bring him home and has appealed for volunteers to help in the search.

They've asked people who can help to join a community WhatsApp group.

GoFundMe has been set up to help support the members of the voluntary Rescue organisations who have helped in the search.

€15,234 has been raised to date (correct at time of publication) exceeding the €1.8K goal.

Advertisement

The fundraiser states: "We as the family and friends of Brandon wish to thank from the bottom of our hearts every single person that has helped out over the last few days."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wexford man

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Revenue seize cocaine worth €210,000 at Dublin Airport

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Death toll in Spain reaches over 200

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement