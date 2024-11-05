Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Search for missing Brandon Roche stood down in Wexford after discovery of a body

A garda street lamp attached to the side of a building, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
The search for missing Wexford man Brandon Roche has been stood down, following the discovery of a body.

The 19-year-old is believed to have entered the water near Wexford Harbour at around 2:05 am on Sunday, October 27th.

Gardaí have confirmed to Beat News that a body was recovered from Wexford Harbour earlier today.

A multi-agency operation was underway over the last ten days, including teams from Rosslare Coast Guard, Wexford RNLI and Slaney Search and Rescue.

Anyone affected can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.

