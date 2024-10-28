Search resumes for missing person in Wexford Harbour

A search operation for a missing person in the Wexford harbour area has resumed this morning.

Search teams from Rosslare/Carnsore, the drone team, and the search team from Curracloe Coast Guard units alongside the Wexford RNLI inshore lifeboat are on the scene to commence a search of the area for a member of the public who was reported entered the water in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Garda water unit will also conduct a search with support from Slaney Search and Rescue.

The search resumes following an extensive search of the Wexford harbour area on Sunday.

