During the execution of a search warrant on the 18th of December 2024, at an address in Wexford Town by Garda detectives, a quantity of illegal drugs was seized along with other paraphernalia.

Gardaí with the assistance of the WSPCA also seized 13 dogs who were living in particular poor conditions.

The 4 adult Staffordshire Bull Terriers and 9 puppies are now in the care of WSPCA.

