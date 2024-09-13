Several road closures in place for Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally

Excitement is building among car enthusiasts ahead of this year's Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Car Rally.

The event gets underway this evening (Friday) with a ceremony taking place at the Bull Ring, in Wexford town.

There will be several road closures throughout the weekend while the rally is underway, with Wexford County Council issuing the following road closures.

Friday - September 13th

Common Quay Street (L7509-1) to its junction with Corn Market, North Main Street (L3500-4/5) from its junction with Corn Market to its junction with Anne Street and Anne Street (L7513-1).

Road Closure Times: 6.00pm to 9.30pm

Alternative Routes: Travelling North Bound on Quay: Common Quay Street to Commercial Quay to Redmond Square to Selskar Street to George Street Lower to Abbey Street to Cornmarket via the R730, L3500, L7505, L7525 and the L7531.

Travelling South Bound on the Quay: King Street to Saint Joseph Street to Roches Road to School Street to Rowe Street to Church Lane via the R733, R889, L7534, L7511 and the L7510.

Saturday, September 14th

Stage numbers: 1-4-7 Stage name: Butterfly Farm

Road Closure Times: 8.50am to 6.03pm

Road Closures: Road Nos. L5075-2 / L5076-1 / L1013-1 / L10131-0 / L1018-2 / L5068-1 / L5068-2

Townlands: Clogh, Ballaghboy, Huntingtown, Ballinacur, Banntown, Ballynahillen, Island Lower, Island Middle, Island Upper, Rossminoge North, Ballyregan, Boley Upper, Carrigbeg, Rossminoge, Shrule, Raheen (Kilcomb), Monasootagh, Coolnaleen.

Alternative Route

Route: Clogh to Ballaghboy to Ballyhast to Ballinaclare to Ballydaniel to Camolin to Kilcloran to Camolin Park to Ballyduff to Coolnaleen via the R772, L5072 and the L1019.

Saturday, September 14th

Stage numbers: 2-5-8 Stage name: Ballycadden

Road Closure Times: 9.18am to 6.36pm

Road Closures- Road Nos. L5136-1 / L5135-3 / L5138-3 / L1017-2 / L1017-3 / L10161-1 / L1016-1 / L5147-1 / L5146-1 / L5144-1 / L5145-1.

Townlands: Tinnashrule, Ballyandrew, Boolnadrum, Curralane Oldtown, Lackendarragh, Ballycadden Lower, Ballycadden Upper, Bolinrush, Knockalour, Kiltilly, Bolinahaney, Borris.

Alternative Route

Route: Tinnashrule to Kilthomas to Kiltown to Coolpuck to Ferns Upper to Castleisland to Ferns Upper to Craan to Tombrack to Ballaman to Curraduff to Ballyroebuck to Borris via the L5070, R772, R745, L1020, L5141 and the L1017.

Saturday, September 14th

Stage numbers: 3-6-9 Stage name: Kilrush

Road Closure Times: 9.45am to 6.59pm

Road Closures- Road Nos. L51411-0 / L10202-2 / L10202-3 / L1037-2 / L6159-1 / L6159-2 / L6160-2 / L6161-1 / L6162-1

Townlands: Ballaman, Ballyboy, Raheen (Tombrack), Knockaree, Ballynaberny, Knockanure, Graigue Beg, Clohamon, Ballinapark and Gorteen.

Alternative Route

Route: Ballaman to Tombrack to Strahart to Clohamon to Bunclody to Gorteen via the L5141, L1020, L2006, N80, R746 and the L2004.

Sunday, September 15th

Stage numbers: 10-13-16 Stage name: Killinick

Road Closure Times: 8.16am to 6.32pm

Road Closure: Road Nos. L3064-1 / L3064-2 / L7109-1 / L7109-2 / L3065-2 / L7111-1 / L300653-1 / L71111-2 / L71111-1 / L7109-4 / L7113-5 / R736-37 / L7117-1

Townlands: Twelveacre, Ballymacushin, Lough, Allenstown Little, Glaglig, Allenstown Big, Bennettstown, Heaths, Muckstown, Coldblow, Hardyglass, Rathrolan, Cotts, Ring, Ringknock, Ballymacane, Millknock, Churchtown, Sigginstown, Walshestown, Knockhowlin, Paradise, Ballyboy, Linziestown, Ballyboher, Churchtown, Grageen, Grahormick, Hilltown, Garryhack, Jonastown, Yoletown

Alternative Route

Route: Lough to Kisha Cross to Tagoat to Killinick to Horetown to Yoletown via L7107, N25, L3051, L3052 and the L3053.

Sunday, September 15th

Stage numbers: 11-14-17 Stage name: Carrig on Bannow

Road Closure Times: 8.54am to 7.10pm

Road Closure: Road Nos.: L7063-1 / L70631-1 / L70641-1 / L7064-1 / L9005-1 / L30481-1 / L3048-2 / L3048-3 / L7077-1 / R736-22 / L7078-1 / L3070-3 / L7119-1 / L7119-2 / L3070-2 / L3070-1 / R736-17 / R736-16

Townlands: Edwardstown, Levitstown, Scurlogebush, Woodgraigue, Holmanhill, Ambrosetown, Gurlins, Johnstown (Duncormick), Craigue Little, Coolhull, Coolseskin, Cullenstown, Ballygow, Danescastle, Carrick, Grange (Bannow), Bannow

Alternative Route

Route: Edwardstown to Waddingtown to Wellingtonbridge to Bannow to Bricketstown to Taghmon to Harperstown via the R738, R733 and the R736.

Sunday, September 15th

Stage numbers: 12-15-18 Stage name: Foulksmills

Road Closure Times: 9.32am to 7.48pm

Road Closure- Road Nos.: L3033-1 / L3030-5 / L7023-2 / L7023-1 / L4025-3 / L7020-1 / L7020-2 / L7020-4 / L3030-3 / L7025-1 / L7022-2 / L7024-1 / L3032-5 / L30325-1.

Townlands: Raheenduff, Horetown North, Cullenstown, Assagart, Shanowle, Cullenstown, Deerpark, Tottenhamgreen, Shawstown, Dungeer, Ballybeg, Bricketstown

Alternative Route

Route: Foulkemills to Taghmon to Bennettstown via the L3034 and the L7028.

Alternative routes will be signposted.

