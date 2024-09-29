Play Button
Three new millionaires in Wexford and Dublin overnight

Three new millionaires in Wexford and Dublin overnight
Dayna Kearney
Last night's Lotto draw was memorable, with three new millionaires.

The Lotto Jackpot of €2 Million was won and split between two Wexford and Dublin players claiming a cool €1 million each.

They became the 8th and 9th Lotto Jackpot winners of 2024.

Another Dublin player became an instant millionaire, winning one-million-500 euros in the special Lotto-Plus Raffle Promotion.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the store locations where the winning tickets were purchased will be announced on Tuesday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

