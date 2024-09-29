Three new millionaires in Wexford and Dublin overnight

Last night's Lotto draw was memorable, with three new millionaires.

The Lotto Jackpot of €2 Million was won and split between two Wexford and Dublin players claiming a cool €1 million each.

They became the 8th and 9th Lotto Jackpot winners of 2024.

Another Dublin player became an instant millionaire, winning one-million-500 euros in the special Lotto-Plus Raffle Promotion.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the store locations where the winning tickets were purchased will be announced on Tuesday.

