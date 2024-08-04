Play Button
date 2024-08-04

Three people rushed to hospital after house fire in Wexford

Fire Service, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Three people were rushed to hospital after a house fire in Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in New Ross, Co.Wexford during the early hours of this morning (Sunday)

Gardaí arrived at the scene at approximately 12.50 am. The blaze was later brought under control by local fire services.

There were three occupants in the house at the time. Two males (20s) and a woman (40s) were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. Their conditions are described as serious but stable.

The scene was preserved since early this morning, and an examination took place today.

Gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses, anyone with video footage, or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the investigation team.

