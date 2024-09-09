Play Button
Tractor in 'poor condition' drawing unsecured machinery found to have no insurance

Dayna Kearney
Gorey Roads Policing Unit out on Patrol stopped a tractor drawing a completely unsecured machine.

The driver of the silver Ford was stopped in Enniscorthy in Wexford and was found to have no insurance.

Upon examination, the chassis of the vehicle was found to be in extremely poor condition with holes in the floor and sills.

The vehicle was seized and will be examined by the Garda Vehicle Inspector and the driver will have a court prosecution.

