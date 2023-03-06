Tributes paid to 'much loved' Wexford dad who died in road accident

Tributes have been paid online and across the Wexford community following the tragic passing of the popular and much-loved father and grandad, Ger Jones.

Ger was tragically killed after he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 9 pm on Thursday last while walking on the N25 close to the Old Youghal Road junction in Midleton.

Aged in his 60s, Ger leaves behind his beloved wife Caroline, daughters Leah and Hailey, and grandkids Harley, Rylee, Nyah and Nika, which he adored.

In a touching message to her departed father on social media, Ger's daughter Leah said: "Dad, I don’t know how we’re going to find the strength to get through this without you,” she said. “We’ll take over your man talks on a Friday with the boys, I promise.”

The Wexford man was particularly well known among the local soccer community, having refereed youth games across the country for a number of years. In a fitting gesture, his remains will be brought to his beloved North End United grounds on Thursday morning before being buried at Clonard Church in Wexford town later that day.

Taking to social media, North End United penned a beautiful tribute to the lifelong soccer fan, stating he was "Always one to help when it was needed." The post reads:

"From Everyone at the Club, we extend sympathy to Caroline, Leah and Hailey Jones on the sad passing of their beloved Ger. We also send our thoughts to the entire Jones family, who have been part of our Club since day one. Ger will be missed by us all here in North End. Always one to help when it was needed, one of the old crew, part of the Sky Blue Family for over 50 years. Taken far too soon. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace."

Wexford FC also paid tribute to Ger, taking a minute's silence ahead of kick-off in their game against Athlone Town FC.

Gardaí have appealed for information from anyone who was in the area at the time. Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.