Tributes paid to Wexford woman killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to a young Wexford woman who died in a three-vehicle crash as she made her way to work in Cork on Tuesday morning.

23-year-old Kate Wibbe from Carne died at the scene of a collision involving a truck, a van and a car in Barntown, County Wexford.

Kate was driving to her job in PepsiCo on Tuesday morning when the collision happened.

Her colleagues have described her as a “one in a million” friend, who was “wise beyond her years” and “sunshine to be around.”

During her time at UCC, she worked as a radio host and played for the women’s soccer team.

Kate was also a member of the LGFA Junior Team at Bishopstown GAA in Cork. In a statement they said that she was a cherished member of the team.

She is survived by her parents, brother, family and friends.

