Tributes pour in for father & 'gentleman' PJ Whitty following Wexford road collision

Tributes have been paid across the Wexford community following the tragic death of father-of-three PJ 'Pajos' Whitty in a road traffic collision on Wednesday night.

The fatal incident happened on the N25 near Ballinaboola at around 7.10 pm on Wednesday.

Two young girls who were travelling in the car with PJ were among four people taken to University Hospital Waterford.

One of the girls has since been taken to a Dublin hospital for treatment on a head injury where she is understood to be making good progress.

The two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged in their 70s and 30s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

Following the naming of the victim, tributes have been made across the New Ross and wider Wexford community.

Independent TD Verona Murphy said that her thoughts were with PJ's family; the heartfelt statement reads: "While you rest in peace PJ, our thoughts are with Melissa, your gorgeous little girls, your Mam, Dad, brothers, sisters, and all your extended family, on their tragic loss. Please pray for them."

A post on RIP.ie reads: "Sadly missed by his loving parents Kathleen and Paddy (Whitty), partner Melissa (Whelan), daughters Abby, Katie and Emily, brothers Larry, Mark, Liam, Diarmuid and Oisín, sisters Amanda, Jamie and Áine, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends."

A book of condolences has since been opened, where neighbours, friends and family have been paying their respects.

One person wrote: "Shocked & saddened to hear this awful news. Thoughts & prayers with you all, that you will find the strength to cope."

While another said: "So saddened to hear of Pajos passing, he will be so missed, a true gentleman, thinking of you all at this very sad & difficult time."

Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.