Two men taken to hospital after alleged stabbing in Wexford

Two men have been taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing incident in Wexford last night.

Gardai are investigating after reports of an assault in the Paul Quay area of Wexford Town.

The two men were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led to the cancellation of this morning's 5:35am Rosslare to Dublin train.

Irish Rail has confirmed the line is back up and running following this morning's line closure.

