Two minors discovered in Rosslare shipping container placed into care of Tusla

Two young males discovered in a shipping container in Rosslare in county Wexford have been placed in the care of Tusla.

Nine people were found inside the container which arrived off a ship from France on Monday morning at Rosslare Europort.

It's believed they're from East Africa and had been in the container for a number of days.

Gardai say six of the males have been refused leave to land in accordance with immigration legislation.

One of them has claimed international protection and will now be processed by the International Protection Office.

Gardai believe two of the males are minors and are now in the care of the child agency Tusla.

Gardai in Wexford, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information in relation to this discovery is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station.

