Two people on yacht brought to safety near Wexford's Saltee Islands

Two people were helped from a yacht with engine failure near the Saltee Islands in Wexford on Sunday.

Kilmore Quay RNLI's all-weather lifeboat 'Killarney' was launched at 2.37pm to assist two people aboard the 32-foot yacht.

It arrived on the scene just north of the Great Saltee island at 3:00 pm.

Having checked all on board were safe and well, it was decided that the safest course of action was to establish a tow to bring the yacht back to the nearby harbour.

With the tow established the lifeboat made its way back to Kilmore Quay, arriving at 3.30pm.

The lifeboat was under the command of Coxswain Eugene Kehoe with five crew members on board - mechanic Philip Walsh and crew members Nigel Kehoe, Adam Kelly, Michelle Devereux, and Robbie Connolly.

