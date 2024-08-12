Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Two released following massive Rosslare drug seizure

Two released following massive Rosslare drug seizure
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Two men have been released without charge, following a massive drug seizure at Rosslare Europort on Friday.

Over €7.2m worth of cocaine, and €16m worth of cannabis was seized at the Wexford port on August 9th.

The two men in their 40s and 50s were arrested on Friday as part of the seizure of suspected cocaine.

Both men were released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Restaurants 'hanging on by a thread', according to RAI

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Team Ireland to return to major homecoming celebrations today

 By Aoife Kearns
Waterford News 3

Mural of Rhasidat Adeleke first of many at Waterford Walls Festival

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement