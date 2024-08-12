Two released following massive Rosslare drug seizure

Two men have been released without charge, following a massive drug seizure at Rosslare Europort on Friday.

Over €7.2m worth of cocaine, and €16m worth of cannabis was seized at the Wexford port on August 9th.

The two men in their 40s and 50s were arrested on Friday as part of the seizure of suspected cocaine.

Both men were released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.

