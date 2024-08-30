Play Button
Two taken to hospital following Wexford crash

Aoife Kearns
Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between a lorry and a car in South Wexford yesterday.

It happened at around 5:15pm on the R773 in Wellingtonbridge.

Gardaí say a woman aged in her 80s and a man aged in his 50s were involved in the incident.

They were taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

After being closed for several hours yesterday, the road has since re-opened.

