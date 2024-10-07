Two women arrested in Wexford for stealing beauty products

Two women have been arrested in County Wexford after stealing an estimated €1700 worth of goods.

Gardaí from Wexford Community Policing say they were patrolling Wexford Town when they saw two females acting suspiciously.

The Gardaí then searched them, finding around €1700 worth of suspected stolen goods in their possession, and hidden in the area around them.

The stolen goods included aftershave, makeup and skincare.

Both women were arrested and charged with numerous counts of theft and handling stolen goods.

Both women are currently before the courts.

