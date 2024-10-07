Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Two women arrested in Wexford for stealing beauty products

Two women arrested in Wexford for stealing beauty products
Image: An Garda Síochána Wexford
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Two women have been arrested in County Wexford after stealing an estimated €1700 worth of goods.

Gardaí from Wexford Community Policing say they were patrolling Wexford Town when they saw two females acting suspiciously.

The Gardaí then searched them, finding around €1700 worth of suspected stolen goods in their possession, and hidden in the area around them.

The stolen goods included aftershave, makeup and skincare.

Advertisement


Both women were arrested and charged with numerous counts of theft and handling stolen goods.

Both women are currently before the courts.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Tipperary's Patrick 'Bonner' Maher announces inter-county retirement

 By Aoife Kearns
Editor's Pick 2

Over €380,000 raised for Irishman who died in Australia workplace accident

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

E-scooters banned from public transport from today

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement