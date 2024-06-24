Two Yachts brought to safety off Wexford coast

Two yachts and their crews were brought to safety off the North Wexford coast yesterday, by Rosslare RNLI.

They were taking part in the 2024 Round Ireland Yacht Race.

Rosslare Harbour RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched at 5.35pm following a call from The Irish Coast Guard.

The initial call related to a yacht, grounded on a sandbank near Cahore Point.

As the lifeboat approached the scene, the yacht re-floated on the rising tide, and the crew were unharmed.

However, just as this happened, a further request was received to assist another yacht a little further north, with an injured crew man onboard.

The injured man was taken aboard the lifeboat and brought safely back to Rosslare Harbour, where he received medical treatment from a waiting ambulance.

The remaining six crew members were found to be safe and well.

