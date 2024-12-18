Verona Murphy elected as new Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil

Verona Murphy has been elected as the new Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil.

The Wexford TD is the first ever woman to hold the office.

She was elected on the third count after beating out competition from Sinn Féin's Aengus O'Snodaigh and Fianna Fáil TDs Sean O'Fearghail and John McGuinness.

Earlier she made this pitch to TD's.

Advertisement

"If you choose to elect me as the first female Ceann Comhairle in the State it will signify a very diverse, inclusive and forward looking 34th Dáil.

"If elected, I will execture the office of Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Eireann without fear or favour."

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.