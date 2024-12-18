Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Verona Murphy elected as new Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil

Verona Murphy elected as new Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil
Independent candidate Verona Murphy ahead of the vote for the new Ceann Comhairle, inside the Dail Chamber in Leinster House on the first day for the 34th Dail. 18/12/2024 Photograph: RollingNews.ie via Oireachtas Press Office
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Verona Murphy has been elected as the new Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil.

The Wexford TD is the first ever woman to hold the office.

She was elected on the third count after beating out competition from Sinn Féin's Aengus O'Snodaigh and Fianna Fáil TDs Sean O'Fearghail and John McGuinness.

Earlier she made this pitch to TD's.

Advertisement

"If you choose to elect me as the first female Ceann Comhairle in the State it will signify a very diverse, inclusive and forward looking 34th Dáil.

"If elected, I will execture the office of Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Eireann without fear or favour."

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Siobhán McSweeney to host The Traitors Ireland

 By Rachael Dunphy
Editor's Pick 2

Wexford's Verona Murphy expected to secure Ceann Comhairle job today

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Holyhead Port to remain closed until January 15th

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement