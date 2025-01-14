Well-known Wexford pub announces closure

A well-known Wexford pub has announced its closure.

Katie Daly's Bar and Restaurant in Gorey shared the news this morning on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the current management announced the closure with 'immediate effect',

'Due to the current economic climate and the issues that hospitality is facing nationwide, it is no longer sustainable for us to continue'.

Advertisement

They thanked customers, staff and musicians who have supported the venue over the last number of years.

In their statement, management said they 'hope for brighter days ahead in the hospitality industry'.

The team wished the new management the best of luck, however, it is not known if the premises will continue to operate as a bar.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.