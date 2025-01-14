Play Button
Well-known Wexford pub announces closure

RK9AET Pint of Guinness on a pub table
Rachael Dunphy
A well-known Wexford pub has announced its closure.

Katie Daly's Bar and Restaurant in Gorey shared the news this morning on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the current management announced the closure with 'immediate effect',

'Due to the current economic climate and the issues that hospitality is facing nationwide, it is no longer sustainable for us to continue'.

They thanked customers, staff and musicians who have supported the venue over the last number of years.

In their statement, management said they 'hope for brighter days ahead in the hospitality industry'.

The team wished the new management the best of luck, however, it is not known if the premises will continue to operate as a bar.

