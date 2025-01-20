Wexford Councillor describes proposed piece of art at Rosslare Europort as 'a monstrosity'

A Wexford Councillor has described a proposed piece of art on the roundabout at the entrance of Rosslare Europort as 'a monstrosity'.

Independent Councillor for Rosslare Municipal District, Ger Carthy has said he thinks the money would be better spent elsewhere.

The installation by The Office of Public Works is expected to cost around €150,000.

Councillor Carthy said he welcomes the investment and development of the port but that the people of Rosslare need to be helped and supported and facilities put in place to support the increase in business in the port.

He is calling on the OPW to provide appropriate truck parking in the villages of Kilrane and Rosslare Harbour.

"We've trucks parked in cycle lanes, footpaths, church yards and I'm calling on the OPW to provide the current customs clearance yard for that very use once the new facilities in Rosslare Harbour are handed over in May or June of this year."

