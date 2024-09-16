Play Button
Wexford FC apply for €5.5m in funding to build new stadium

An artists' impression of the proposed Wexford Stadium drawn up by AWL Architects
Aoife Kearns
Wexford FC have applied for €5.5m in funding, to build a brand new sports facility, under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

The potential funding would go towards two new all-weather pitches including a 6,000-seater stadium and a Pavilion at SETU's Wexford campus.

Speaking at an information event on the application, CEO Tony Doyle says a new stadium is important for the progression of club football in Wexford.

"It would be a game-changer because we're quite isolated where we are.

"Having a facility that is accessible in the heart of Wexford town would be phenomenal for us.

"Football is the biggest sport in the county - all we're lacking is the facilities," he said.

Junior Justice Minister and Wexford Fianna Fáil TD James Browne said the bid has his full support.

"It's such a community club it's so important right across the county and the benefit would be felt in so many different ways.

"A huge amount of work and passion has gone into this [application] so it deserves full support, Minister Browne said.

