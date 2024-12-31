Play Button
Wexford General Hospital closes to visitors after number of outbreaks

Wexford General Hospital closes to visitors after number of outbreaks
Wexford General Hospital
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Wexford General Hospital announced its closure to visitors which came into effect yesterday (Dec 30th)

It follows a number of outbreaks of Acute Infectious Gastroenteritis, COVID-19, and Influenza throughout the hospital.

The HSE says that due to increased infection control measures required at this time, the hospital will be suspending hospital visits throughout the hospital, effective immediately.

Elsewhere, people visiting HSE clinics in Cork and Kerry will need to wear a mask from today.

HSE South-West has made mask-wearing mandatory at all clinical sites and says acute hospitals in the region are experiencing a "very high" number of patients with respiratory viral illnesses.

It's warning that patients admitted to an acute hospital may have to be transferred to another hospital in the region for treatment.

The HSE is also advising people with respiratory symptoms to stay away from New Year's parties this evening.

There are almost 1-thousand people with the virus in hospitals right now - with the peak of the season not expected for another few weeks.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

