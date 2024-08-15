Wexford Halloween institution announces closure

A Wexford Halloween institution is shutting its doors.

Ballycross Apple Farm in Bridgetown is known far and wide for its magnificent pumpkin patch every Halloween.

In a statement, the owners of the Wexford farm said it is with a heavy heart they've decided not to re-open the farm this year.

It read: "We would like to thank each and every customer who ever paid a visit to the farm over the many years we have been open, your custom has been very much appreciated.

"Our juice is still available for purchase and you will find it in your usual local and independent shops."

