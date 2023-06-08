Wexford Lotto player wins over €400K - but it's unclaimed

One lucky Lotto player in Wexford has won a whopping €418,978 but has not yet claimed it.

The person in question bought their quick-pick ticket via the Lotto app.

They matched the five numbers and the bonus to secure the win last night.

The numbers were 7, 10, 11, 22, 25 and 37 and the bonus was 16.

The National Lottery is encouraging players in Wexford to check their tickets.

If you are the winner, it's advised that you keep your ticket somewhere safe and get in touch with the prize claims teams on 1800 666 222 or by emailing [email protected].

Other mystery winners

This is not the first time there has been a mystery winner in the South East.

Just last month, a lucky Kilkenny person won €42,531.

The winning ticket was sold at SuperValu in Loughboy Shopping Centre on the outskirts of the city.

The player narrowly missed out on the €7,511,276 jackpot prize by matching five numbers and the bonus ball.

This is the second big win at the Loughboy SuperValu store in the space of twelve months following another €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize which was won last September.

Before that, a lotto in Tipp was one million Euro richer after matching the winning numbers and the bonus number.

The National Lottery had been urging all ticket holders in the Premier County to check their numbers carefully after the winner had not been vocal about their success.

Sarah Ruane from the National Lottery outlined the steps that the lucky winner should take at the time:

"The advice to all of our Daily Million players and county Tipperary is to check their tickets, [to] see if they are the winner of the one million euro life-changing prize and if they are they should sign the back of the ticket keep it somewhere safe and make contact with the National Lottery claims team as soon as possible, so we can make arrangements to claim their prize."

