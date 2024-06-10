Wexford man jailed for 9.5 years for rape of former partner

A man has been jailed for nine and a half years for the rape of his former partner in the southeast of the country seven years ago.

The 37-year-old had pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape on May 18, 2017, at an address in Co. Wexford but was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury in March on all counts. He can’t be named to protect the victim’s anonymity.

Imposing sentence today, Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford said it was part of a continuum of sexual offending on the night.

She handed down a 10-and-half-year sentence with the final year suspended and backdated it to March 14 this year for time spent in custody.

The man is to keep away from the injured party for life and is now on the sex offenders’ register.

Ms Justice Lankford said the abuse was at the higher end of offending and aggravating factors included that it happened in the victim’s home while she was sleeping and he took her from her bedroom.

She said it was a violent, sexual degradation and humiliation which continued throughout the night and also because he choked the injured party until she was unconscious.

In mitigation, she noted that the accused had addiction problems and a very difficult childhood.

The court heard the accused is three years older than the injured party, who is now 33.

