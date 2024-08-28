Play Button
Wexford schoolboy takes on Hell & Back while fundraising for EB charity 'Debra'

Ruaidhrí Dwyer Nugent, 11, pictured with his mum Amanda and dog Buster, is in training with pals for Hell & Back Junior, the gruelling obstacle course in Killruddery Estate in Co Wicklow this Saturday. The friends are also raising funds for EB charity Debra and the public can donate at: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/RuaidhriNoahRyan
A Wexford schoolboy is undertaking a hellish challenge this weekend – intending to raise funds for charity.

Ruaidhrí Dwyer Nugent, 11, is training with pals Noah Ronan and Ryan Fitzgerald for Hell & Back Junior, the grueling obstacle course in Killruddery Estate in Co Wicklow this Saturday. (Aug31)

But the lads are also flat-out fundraising for Debra, the national charity supporting those living with extremely painful skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and their families.

Ruaidhrí Dwyer Nugent, 11, is in training with pals for Hell & Back Junior, the grueling obstacle course in Killruddery Estate in Co Wicklow this Saturday. The friends are also raising funds for EB charity Debra and the public can donate at: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/RuaidhriNoahRyan

Ruaidhrí knows only too well how important the charity’s work is – both he and mum Amanda live with the genetic condition.

Caused by a lack of protein in the skin layers, in extreme cases, EB requires painful bandaging to protect blisters which can erupt at the mildest touch.

In Ruaidhrí’s case, it mainly affects his feet and hands.

“This is not going to be an easy day out for Ru, as he will blister during and also after the event,” said mum Amanda, from Ballinaboola.

“He wants to have a lot of fun with his friends and raise as much as they can for Debra.

“Ru will have great support on the day from Noah and Ryan, who have a great understanding of their best friend’s condition. We would be grateful for whatever people can donate.”

With the target already raised,  Ruaidhrí and his pals are asking the public for a final push to help them exceed their €1,250 fundraising target.

You can donate here

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

