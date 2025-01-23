Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Wexford TD James Browne named as Minister for Housing

Wexford TD James Browne named as Minister for Housing
21/102021 Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Wexford TD James Browne has been named as the new Minister for Housing.

The Fianna Fáil TD previously served as a junior Justice Minister in the last Dáil.

It's one of a number of shake ups in Cabinet announced today.

Former Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is to become Minister for Education, with Norma Foley named Minister for Children and Disability.

Advertisement

Former Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has been named Minister for Transport, with Waterford TD Mary Butler to be appointed as Government Chief Whip, alongside her role of Junior Mental Health Minister.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (30s) charged in connection with €200,000 drug seizure in Tipperary

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Former Irish soldier Cathal Crotty re-sentenced to two years in prison

 By Joleen Murphy
Editor's Pick 3

Storm Éowyn in the South East: What we know so far

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement