Wexford TD James Browne named as Minister for Housing

Wexford TD James Browne has been named as the new Minister for Housing.

The Fianna Fáil TD previously served as a junior Justice Minister in the last Dáil.

It's one of a number of shake ups in Cabinet announced today.

Former Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is to become Minister for Education, with Norma Foley named Minister for Children and Disability.

Former Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has been named Minister for Transport, with Waterford TD Mary Butler to be appointed as Government Chief Whip, alongside her role of Junior Mental Health Minister.

