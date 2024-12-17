Wexford TD Verona Murphy tipped to be next Ceann Comhairle

Wexford TD Verona Murphy is tipped to become the next Ceann Comhairle.

A decision on the role will be made tomorrow when the 34th Dáil will meet for the first time.

There are five names in the hat to become the next Ceann Comhairle.

They include Murphy, two-term Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness.

It's believed that the new coalition government will be made of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Regional Independents Group.

A number of reports say the position of Ceann Comhairle role is being used as a 'bargaining chip' for the Regional Independents.

Despite three Fianna Fáil TDs putting themselves forward for the job, party leader Micheál Martin is advising his parliamentary party TDs to vote for Verona Murphy.

If successful, it would mean Deputy Murphy cannot actively engage in politics.

She would automatically be re-elected for the next general election.

This would be the first time a woman has held the position of Ceann Comhairle.