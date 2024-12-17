Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Wexford TD Verona Murphy tipped to be next Ceann Comhairle

Wexford TD Verona Murphy tipped to be next Ceann Comhairle
Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Wexford TD Verona Murphy is tipped to become the next Ceann Comhairle.

A decision on the role will be made tomorrow when the 34th Dáil will meet for the first time.

There are five names in the hat to become the next Ceann Comhairle.

They include Murphy, two-term Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness.

Advertisement

It's believed that the new coalition government will be made of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Regional Independents Group.

A number of reports say the position of Ceann Comhairle role is being used as a 'bargaining chip' for the Regional Independents.

Despite three Fianna Fáil TDs putting themselves forward for the job, party leader Micheál Martin is advising his parliamentary party TDs to vote for Verona Murphy.

If successful, it would mean Deputy Murphy cannot actively engage in politics.

Advertisement

She would automatically be re-elected for the next general election.

This would be the first time a woman has held the position of Ceann Comhairle.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish Blood Transfusion Service urging donors to give blood this Christmas

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Man arrested in connection with Kyran Durnin case has died

 By Rachael Dunphy
Kilkenny News 3

GoFundMe set up as Kilkenny family are left devastated by house fire

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement