Wexford to host 2024 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

A potential 700,000 people will heading to Wexford town next year, as it was chosen to be the host of the 2024 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The event will run from August 11th to 18th and is expected to bring €60 million to the local economy.

Wexford had some tough competition with Belfast also putting in a bid of €2.2 million to be the host.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council and PRO of Comhaltas Craobh Loch Garman George Lawlor, told the Wexford People he is "over the moon."

"It’s been a long process but we had intensified the campaign in the past twelve months to ensure that we were able to achieve what is a long-standing ambition,” he said.

💜💛Wexford County Council are delighted to announce that our bid to host the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann festival in Wexford in 2024 has been successful. Fantastic news for our Model County!! pic.twitter.com/dDGaYSRPiY — Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) March 11, 2023

Cllr Lawlor also touched on the competition with Belfast, as those from the City even travelled as far as New York to try to canvass votes.

Given the money that was put behind their bid and the fact that it is a UNESCO City of Culture and City of Music 2024, it was always going to be a difficult task," he said.

Cllr Lawlor says as well as providing a huge financial boost to the county, being the hosting county is hugely important for the development of Irish traditional music in Wexford.

The announcement was made following a meeting of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Ard Comhairle at Cultúrlann na hÉireann yesterday.

Speaking at the event, Mr Paddy Berry, President of Craobh Local Garman said, “I have attended over 60 Fleadh Cheoil in my time and I will now realise my dream of filling the streets of Wexford with Irish traditional music, culture, song and dance in 2024. I know that the passion and enthusiasm of our Bid team, Wexford County Council and our partners in the local community will make the Wexford Fleadh a huge success”