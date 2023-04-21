Wexford woman "heard voices" before killing father

A Wexford woman who killed her father has told a court that God told her to do it.

Julie Flood, aged 51, was deemed not guilty of killing her father Patrick on his 94th birthday by reason of insanity.

That's according to the Irish Independent.

Two psychiatrists gave evidence that Ms Flood of The Oyle, Oylegate, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford did not know that what she was doing was wrong.

The jury has heard that she has a history of delusions as she suffers from schizophrenia.

Ms Flood claims she believed that her father had been replaced by someone else and that she heard the voice of God telling her to stab "the evil out of him."

The incident occurred in the family home and Mr Flood died in hospital two days later.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright gave evidence that Ms Flood has experienced auditory hallucinations many times over the years and that the theme of rape often comes up.

Dr Wright said that the voices told Ms Flood "this is not your real father."

She added that she had diagnosed Ms Flood with schizophrenia.

Dr Sally Linehan, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, said she came to the same conclusion as Dr Wright.

The jury also heard that on one occasion, the defendant heard the voices of U2 members accusing her of raping their sisters.

When the not guilty verdict was read out, Ms Flood said: “Thank you very much, jury, thank you very much for your patience, thank you very much for supporting me.”

Arrangements for Ms Flood's care will be made today.

